Dallas, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir

Crowded the Crowds, a new book by Helen June White AKA Jasmine Inkwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Crowded the Crowds is a real-life horror story, one that Helen June White AKA Jasmine Inkwell has had to live for the last nine years of her life, as told in the first book, The Crowds, a book of encouragement, one that will inspire you to always reach for the stars, never giving up no matter the opposition, the wall that’s in front of you, and if you find that you’re just too weak from the battle, from crying all night long and you just can’t make it over that brick wall, find a way around it, even if you have to blow it up.

Sometimes it’s hard to fight to breathe, but we must never give up. We are all fighting dragons and monsters, but with our faith, our God is bigger than any dragon, any monster, and any Goliath. Just hold and keep the faith.

About the Author



Helen June White AKA Jasmine Inkwell is a homeless bestselling author. She wrote her first book in 2010 but has been writing since she was about ten years old. She is a Native American, Irish, and Afro-American female.

Crowded the Crowds is a 364-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2266-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/crowded-the-crowds/ or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/crowded-the-crowds/.