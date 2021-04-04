Local Elizabeth City, NC Veteran Writes Historical Fiction Book

Bison: The Lonely Bull, a new book by Jon Fischman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

About the Book



“The USS Bison has a mismatched complement of crewmembers, but with teamwork, compassion, and quick action, they face and tackle any emergency they come up against. Led by Captain John Alexander, newly remarried to Senior Chief Susan Alexander, The Lonely Bull takes action wherever needed and often saves the day and earns the glory.”

About the Author



Jon Fischman proudly served in the United States Navy for thirty years, including Vietnam. During his service, most of his career was spent on Destroyers. Now a resident of Elizabeth City, Fischman still keeps in touch with his Navy shipmates and looks back at his time fondly. Bison is Fischman’s second book but first fiction. His debut book titled The Year of the Monkey: The 1968 TET Offensive chronicles his time fighting in Vietnam.

Bison: the Lonely Bull is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7070-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/