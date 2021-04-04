New York Author Publishes Epic New Fantasy Novel

The Necklace of Zedan, a new book by Mark Greenlaw, has been released by RoseDog Books.

About the Book



A magical power-boasting necklace is highly coveted by self-seekers, their focus on enhancing their magical powers when they finally gain possession of it.



The Necklace of Zedan is a non-stop, page turning adventure through a fantasy realm, filled with well-developed characters and detailed fight scenes. Get ready for a wild journey!

About the Author



Mark Greenlaw wrote The Necklace of Zedan when he was nineteen years old. Thirty years later, at forty-nine, he achieved his dream; dreams can always come true. He is a Christian, married, and has four kids. Greenlaw is an avid chess player and works with elementary kids as a chess advisor. Aside from this novel, he has a poetry collection, short story collection, and two other novels in the works. His works include life events that evolve within the characters or events in the prose.



Greenlaw weaves passion and emotion throughout all of his writings. As a survivor, he hopes to send the message that, with persistence, you can tackle even the biggest obstacles and claim victory in the pursuit.

The Necklace of Zedan is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1575-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.