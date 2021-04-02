Colorado City, AZ Author Publishes Novel

Their Very Good Lives, a new book by Myra King, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Following the journey of Genovia, Anthony, Aksel, and many other characters, all of their personal struggles are revealed and shows how they recover from them. As their common enemy is dead, everyone feels at peace.

About the Author



Myra King currently lives in Arizona where she is finishing her Bachelor’s degree in business administration. She enjoys composing music, art pieces, and writing short stories and novels.

Their Very Good Lives is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2352-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.