College Park, MD Author Publishes Insightful Education Guide Book

Kids Get A’s and B’s When Their Dads Teach Them, a new book by Patrick Joseph U. Eguogwu, Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.

About the Book



Everyone thought seven-year-old John would not graduate from high school because his grades were very poor. His teachers used different methods to help him, but nothing worked. One of his teachers then figured out that little John was not getting help with his homework at home and that was why he wasn’t even doing his homework at all. After the teacher got his parents involved with John’s academics, his grades improved considerably. When John’s dad made it a duty to read to John and to teach him at home after school, John started getting A’s and B’s and that academic success continued to his college years.

The author knew students in his school that were not doing well academically and, after speaking with them, the author realized that most of them were not being taught by a parent at home. He then advised some of them to tell their dads to help them with their homework. When their dads got involved, these students started getting A’s and B’s. The author felt the push to educate kids and parents about the huge benefits to kids’ success when their dads help teach them. The book talked about different scenarios parents could use to get their kids to like reading, writing, and school.

About the Author



The author, Patrick Joseph U. Eguogwu, Jr., wrote this book when he was 7 years old, and a 2nd grade student at Hollywood Elementary School, College Park, Maryland. He loves math, reading and writing. His teachers always compliment him for his prolific and proficient writing and reading skills.

During his 2nd grade school year, Eguogwu, PJ, Jr., read a total of 274 books. His dad read with and for him daily. His dad also spends more than three hours with him daily, working and doing his homework with him, and teaching him school works he may have questions about. His dad makes sure he is always at home to do his homework with him. This is part of the reason why the author is a straight A student. Eguogwu, PJ, Jr. lives in College Park, Maryland, with his dad and paternal grandma. His hobbies include reading, writing, swimming, bike riding, and computer games. Eguogwu, PJ, Jr. reads a lot. He loves reading books on health and medicine.

Kids Get A's and B's When Their Dads Teach Them is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-7925-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.