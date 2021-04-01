The Elizabeth Hospice Hosts Butterfly Release Ceremony on May 2

from 1 to 3 pm. This free drive-through event will be held in the north parking lot of the California Center for the Arts, located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd in Escondido. Attendees will have the opportunity to release a butterfly while honoring and celebrating the special people who have touched their lives in a beautiful way. Registration is required by April 23, online at www.elizabethhospice.org/wings or by calling 760.796.3708.



Attendees can stop by anytime between 1 and 3 pm. In the comfort and safety of their car, adults and children will receive a butterfly with instructions for releasing it in an outdoor space, listen to live music, hear uplifting messages from The Elizabeth Hospices grief support team and enjoy sweet treats.



The Elizabeth Hospice, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare leader, has been providing hospice care, palliative care and grief support services to children and adults in San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County since 1978. The organizations highly trained grief counselors help children and adults understand their feelings and thoughts and guide them through the process of coping with the death of a loved one. Grief support services are available to everyone in the community, including those who do not have a patient affiliation with The Elizabeth Hospice. No one is ever turned away.



In support of the organizations nonprofit mission, a donation of $50 is suggested to reserve a Painted Lady Butterfly. A Monarch Butterfly can be reserved for $75. Event sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tylie Daniels at Tylie.Daniels@ehospice.org or 760.796.3708. All donations benefit The Elizabeth Hospices vital services for children and adults impacted by serious illness, grief and loss.



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit healthcare leader, provides medical, emotional and spiritual support to children and adults facing the challenges associated with a life-threatening illness, and restores hope to grieving children and adults who are feeling lost and alone. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 115,000 people in San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County. The Elizabeth Hospice has earned the Gold Seal of Approval by The Joint Commission and is a member of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. To learn more, call 800-797-2050 or visit elizabethhospice.org.

