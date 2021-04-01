Canada – Minister Ng speaks with Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy about vaccine exports

Yesterday, as part of a broader ongoing engagement across government with the European Union and its member states, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, spoke with Minister Peter Altmaier, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, about the importance of the continued shipment of vaccines from Europe to Canada.

March 31, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Following the EU’s recent announcement regarding amendments to their mechanism for exporting COVID-19 vaccines, the ministers agreed on the need to keep essential supply chains open and resilient throughout the pandemic to ensure the continued flow of medical supplies and vaccines. Minister Altmaier noted Germany’s long-standing commitment to free and open markets.

The ministers also discussed Canada and Germany’s strong relationship, which is based on shared values and people-to-people ties. Minister Ng also noted the recently announced energy partnership between Canada and Germany with a focus on clean energy, and both ministers committed to continuing to work together to grow bilateral trade and cooperation between Germany and Canada.

