Siemens Invest in On-going Technical Education with CNet Training

Siemens Smart Infrastructure intelligently connects energy systems, buildings, and industries to adapt and evolve the way we live and work. Integrated data centre solutions from Siemens deliver maximum uptime, highest energy efficiency, full scalability and utmost security and safety. Siemens do this with a comprehensive portfolio of integrated data centre solutions and global services for optimised sustainability, security, fire safety, and reliable performance.

The stakes are high, and challenges are manifolded for data centre infrastructure managers. Siemens, therefore, pooled its expertise and experience in data centre services operations to support them across several disciplines. As a part of its commitment, they implemented a schedule of professional development and education activities with leading technical education provider, CNet Training.

This commitment sees Siemens’ Sales and Operations teams across the Middle East & South Asia & Pacific undertake CNet’s highly respected Data Centre Fundamentals program. Designed for individuals who are either new to the data centre sector or for those who sell products and services into it, the Data Centre Fundamentals program provides a detailed insight into what a data centre is and therefore helps to de-mystify the world of data centres. The program covers key areas, including an introduction into the data centre industry, the types of data centre, key infrastructure requirements, an overview of compliance needs, the people within a data centre, and common challenges. Key aspects relating to basic design and design philosophies are also examined as well as the essential considerations of data centre management.

On successful completion, learners are rewarded a CNet Certificate of achievement and gain use of the official Data Centre Fundamentals Digital Badge to showcase their achievement. With this good fundamental knowledge of data centres, learners can move on to explore further learning to help expand their knowledge and skills and can gain official certifications and qualifications within their chosen specialisms.

Samir Borkar, Sr. Vice President, Head of Data Centre Solution & Services at Siemens, says, “Training, education and professional development is a very important aspect within the culture of Siemens. We have known CNet for many years, the company has a strong reputation for designing and delivering high quality technical education programs, so we knew they could help us to achieve our objective of meeting a benchmark level of knowledge throughout our sales and operations teams. Fulfilling our objectives will provide additional confidence and motivation across the teams whilst benefitting the company as a whole.”

Andrew Stevens, President and CEO at CNet Training, “It’s fantastic to continue to work with Siemens as they invest in their people and understand the true value of education and professional development across their workforce. The Data Centre Fundamentals is the perfect entry program for team members across the industry, from sales and marketing to operations and finance, it’s a great program that covers the basic knowledge and understanding of the data centre industry. This investment from Siemens highlights their commitment to progressing and developing their teams globally, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the knowledge and credentials of their teams in the future.”

The Data Centre Fundamentals program forms part of the globally renowned Digital Infrastructure Education Framework, which maps technical education to actual career progression routes throughout the industry.

CNet Training is the global leader in designing and delivering network infrastructure and data centre education programs and has been delivering industry education since 1996.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanisation and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions, and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalised ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2020, the business had around 69,600 employees worldwide.