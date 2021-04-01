Style & Image Network Seeks Multicultural Beauty Brands for Virtual Brand Showcase Series

(1888 PressRelease) SIN is soon to host a line-up of multicultural beauty brand showcases virtually for lifestyle brands in May and June 2021.

Washington, DC-MD-VA-WV – News for beauty & wellness businesses looking for a powerful channel to feature their brands. Leading local brand activation agency Style & Image Network (SIN) has announced it will host a series of virtual multicultural beauty brand showcases in May and June 2021and is accepting submissions from companies wanting to participate.

Style & Image Network’s TV Spotlight Brand Showcases host multi-brand theme showcases to raise awareness and exposure of consumer-packaged goods brands by reaching millions of viewers.

The first edition of the program will feature a select group of multicultural beauty brands that cater to natural hair care, melanin skincare, and brown girl beauty across four categories: haircare, skincare, bath & body, makeup.

“We are excited to celebrate all things “Black & Brown” beauty and offer brands a cost-effective way to air their products on a local lifestyle show. We are also thrilled to have fashion and lifestyle influencer Maggy Francois host our first beauty TV segment.”, stated Sylvie Luanghy, the founder of Style & Image Network.

Companies and Public Relations agencies representing clients interested in having their products feature on the show, please visit https://sinbrand.com/tv-brand-showcase

About Style & Image Network

Style & Image Network, LLC (SIN) s a brand activation agency specializing in creating and producing dynamic consumer experience through event marketing, social media, and event staffing.