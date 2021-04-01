DataListsGroup Reintroduces the Mining Industry Mailing List for Businesses to Touch the Pinnacle of Growth

Recently, DataListsGroup launched a revised and improvised Mining Industry Mailing List at affordable prices for professionals who deal with the mining industry. This Mining Industry Email List aims at the aspect of reducing marketing costs and simultaneously providing value to the businesses selling to mining industry professionals. The contact information of the decision-makers, mail address, phone number and fax is delivered as the complete package.

The mining industry is involved in the extraction of valuable minerals and other geological materials. The extracted materials are transformed into a mineralized form that serves an economic benefit to the prospector or miner. Typical activities in the mining industry include metals investing, metals production, and metals trading. So there are a lot of personnel involved in it to see the whole process through.

DataListsGroup has now come up with a new and updated database of mining industry personnel which is an upgraded version of the older database. This database consists of all the information needed for the marketers to connect with the mining industry for business purposes.

The current scenario is such that all the industries have been hit by the global pandemic. So all the businesses are now working remotely. According to a report, the Top 40 mining companies are so far weathering the COVID-19 storm mostly unscathed, and certainly better than many other sectors. A remarkable feat, given that global growth, has declined in 2020.

The potential of the industry is immense. So, other sectors need to collaborate with the mining industry and salvage the already declining business. DataListsGroup is one such company that is a master at providing the databases of industries with accuracy and in quick time. The Mining Industry Email List contains the following information:

Mining Industry Sales Leads Total Records

Mining Industry Mailing List 22,741

Metal Mining Email List 11,857

Gold and Silver Ores Mailing List 1,074

Coal Mining Mailing List 1,382

Stone – Crushed stone Mailing List 1,329

Nathan Rogers, from a large-scale MNC, said, “We have not gained an email list like this before, this email list kept us away from spam, blacklists, and led us directly to the industry professionals and even got us responses like never before in our business. The email marketing campaign with the database had become a piece of cake with the help of DataListsGroup.”

DataListsGroup is a leading data solution provider for over a decade. It is termed as a pioneer by experts in providing email database services to B2B marketers. They empower multi-channel marketing campaigns for B2B businesses all across the USA, UK, and Canada.