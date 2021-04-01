Upcoming California Pop Singer Natasha Jane Julian’s ‘I Love U Paris’ is a Distinct Flavor of New-Age Music

Los Angeles, California Mar 31, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Upcoming artist Natasha Jane Julian is presenting a flavorsome arena of smooth and melodic alternative pop music through the verses of her newly released song, ‘I Love U Paris’ in collaboration with producer and composer from the UK, Ian Barter. The song is the artist’s heartfelt love letter to the city. The song also symbolizes the virtues of inspirations, dreams, hopes, and motivation that further compel the audience to resonate with its themes. The track emits a sense of thematic personalization motivating the audience to identify the silver lining during times of crisis. Music steps in as the savior and allows everyone to embark upon a journey towards a colorful direction.

The upcoming California pop singer aims at lining her soundscape with elements and influences extracted from various genres and experiences. As an independent artist working out of her production label, she gets to practice creative independence without any hindrance. ‘I Love U Paris’ is not only sweet to the ears but it also instigates the listeners to look beyond the darkness and aim for the light at the end of the tunnel. She extracts inspiration from trip-hop, alternative music, rock, pop, art-rock, and film scores and recreates soundscape that is diverse and eccentric. Based out of Los Angeles, she is rapidly making a mark among the audience and the relevant industry with her immersive, ambient soundscape.

Some of Natasha Jane Julian’s other songs that helped her gain recognition include ‘Brother Brother’, ‘My Wicked Game’, ‘West Coast Girl’, and ‘Summertime Sadness’ among others. ‘Mechanical Heart’ was also a milestone that helped her expand her influence. Her textured voice and ethereal personal add to her music as important ingredients. Currently, she is in the process of recording an album. Follow her work on Soundcloud, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and her official website to take a plunge into her creative depths.

Just go for this lovely track ‘I Love U Paris’ by Natasha Jane Julian:

https://soundcloud.com/natashajanejulian/i-love-u-paris

