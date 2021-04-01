PFC pays interim dividend of Rs 1182.63 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2020-21

Power Finance Corporation, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Power and India’s leading NBFC for the Power Sector has paid an interim dividend of Rs 1182.63 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 31st, 2021 on 1,47,82,91,778 number of equity shares (56%) held by the government.

Shri Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC presenting bank advice of an interim dividend of Rs 1182.63 crore to Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Power and New & Renewable Energy & Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

The interim dividend RTGS intimation bank advice was presented to Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Power and New & Renewable Energy & Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship by Shri Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Shri Ashish Upadhyaya, Additional Secretary (Power) & FA, Government of India, Shri P.K. Singh, Director (Commercial) PFC and Smt. Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) PFC.

The interim dividend for FY2020-21at the rate of Rs 8/- per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors of PFC in its meeting held on 12th March 2021.

