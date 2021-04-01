People must elect their representatives on 4Cs—Character, Conduct, Calibre and Capacity: Vice President

The Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasized the need for people to elect their representatives on the basis of 4Cs—Character, Conduct, Calibre and Capacity and not other considerations.

Releasing the book ‘Suparipalana’, the Telugu translation of “Echo T Calling: Towards People-Centric Governance”, written by former Telangana Chief Secretary, Shri S K Joshi, the Vice President said that unfortunately the other 4Cs—Caste, Community, Cash and Criminality—were replacing Character, Conduct, Calibre and Capacity, which are essential for providing good governance. “Citizen-centric governance will come from governance-centric electorate”, he reminded.

The Vice President said that good governance was essential to fulfill the aspirations of the people and in ensuring that various schemes were implemented effectively. Good governance was also equally important to fulfill the aspirations of the people. “Happiness comes with good governance”, he added.

Describing elected governments as ‘holders of public trust’, Shri Naidu advised them to act responsibly and serve the people conscientiously. He called for streamlining government’s efforts to make the ease of living better for all citizens.

Shri Naidu complimented the author Dr Shailendra Joshi, the translator Shri Annavarapu Brahmaiah and the publisher Shri Maruthi for bringing out the book.

