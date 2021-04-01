COVID19 Vaccination-Day 75

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 Crore today.

A total of 6,43,58,765 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

These include 82,47,288 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 52,38,705 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 91,34,627 FLWs (1st dose), 39,23,172 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,00,39,599 1st dose beneficiaries and 86,869 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 76,74,934 (1st dose) and 13,571 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 82,47,288 52,38,705 91,34,627 39,23,172 76,74,934 13,571 3,00,39,599 86,869

Total 13,04,412 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Seventy fifth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 11,07,413 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,96,999 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 31st March,2021 HCWs FLWs 45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities Over60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 31,049 19,180 86,210 1,32,705 3,21,977 6,747 6,68,177 38,367 11,07,413 1,96,999

