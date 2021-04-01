COVID19 Vaccination-Day 75

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 Crore today.
A total of 6,43,58,765 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.
These include 82,47,288 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 52,38,705 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 91,34,627 FLWs (1st dose), 39,23,172 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,00,39,599 1st dose beneficiaries and 86,869 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 76,74,934 (1st dose) and 13,571 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.
HCWs
FLWs
45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities
Over 60 years
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
82,47,288
52,38,705
91,34,627
39,23,172
76,74,934
13,571
3,00,39,599
86,869
Total 13,04,412 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Seventy fifth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 11,07,413 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,96,999 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 31st March,2021
HCWs
FLWs
45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities
Over60years
Total Achievement
1stDose
2ndDose
1stDose
2nd Dose
1stDose
2nd Dose
1stDose
2nd Dose
1stDose
2ndDose
31,049
19,180
86,210
1,32,705
3,21,977
6,747
6,68,177
38,367
11,07,413
1,96,999
****
MV
HFW/COVID Vaccination/31st March2021/7
(Release ID: 1708810)
Visitor Counter : 87