COVID19 Vaccination-Day 75

Apr 1, 2021 | Business

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 Crore today.

A total of 6,43,58,765 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

These include 82,47,288 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 52,38,705 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 91,34,627 FLWs (1st dose), 39,23,172 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,00,39,599 1st dose beneficiaries and 86,869 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 76,74,934 (1st dose) and 13,571 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

HCWs

FLWs

45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities

Over 60 years

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

82,47,288

52,38,705

91,34,627

39,23,172

76,74,934

13,571

3,00,39,599

86,869

Total 13,04,412 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Seventy fifth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 11,07,413 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,96,999 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 31st March,2021

HCWs

FLWs

45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities

Over60years

Total Achievement

1stDose

2ndDose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

2ndDose

31,049

19,180

86,210

1,32,705

3,21,977

6,747

6,68,177

38,367

11,07,413

1,96,999

