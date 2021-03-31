Hong Kong – SJ meets with legal sector on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system (with photos)

SJ meets with legal sector on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system (with photos/video) ****************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Justice, Ms Teresa Cheng, SC, met with the members of the legal sector at two briefing sessions today (March 31) to explain the improvement to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s (HKSAR) electoral system, enabling the stakeholders to have a better understanding of the matter and thereby render their support.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress yesterday (March 30) passed the amended Annex I “Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” and Annex II “Method for the Formation of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Its Voting Procedures” to the Basic Law for improving the electoral system of the HKSAR. The amendments safeguarded the constitutional order as set out by the Constitution and the Basic Law while enhancing the governance efficacy of the HKSAR. As such, the “one country, two systems” principle will continue to be implemented steadfastly.

In addition to giving its full support to the Government’s work with a view to improving the electoral system as early as possible, the Department of Justice will provide explanations to the legal community on the importance, necessity and legality of improving the HKSAR’s electoral system for gaining their staunch support.