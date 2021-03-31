Canada – Governments of Canada and Ontario, along with City of Toronto, to announce major investment

Toronto, Ontario

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, together with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health; the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario; the Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; and His Worship, John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, will announce a significant investment to support Canada’s future pandemic preparedness.

A media availability by teleconference will follow the announcement.

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

Location:

1755 Steeles Avenue West

North York, Ontario

Note to media:

In order to ensure compliance with local public health guidance, only one camera person and one photographer will be authorized on site. As such, media outlets are invited to set up a camera and photography pool.

Media outlets are asked to confirm their virtual participation by contacting ISED Media Relations at ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca no later than 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The event will be live-streamed on Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s Facebook page: Canadian Innovation.

In-person attendees will be required to wear a face covering at all times and to remain at least two metres apart from each other.

John Power

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

