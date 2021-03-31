Canada – Minister Monsef to announce high-speed Internet investments in southeastern Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario
The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in southeastern Ontario. A media availability will follow the announcement.
Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Time: 11 :00 a.m. (ET)
Location: Zoom – please contact Sheila Litwin (sheila.litwin@canada.ca) to register and receive login information.
Marie-Pier Baril
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
613-295-8123
Marie-Pier.Baril@cfc-swc.gc.ca