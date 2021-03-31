Canada – Minister Garneau announces funding for stabilization projects in Iraq and Syria at meeting of Global Coalition against Daesh

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of supporting the stability and security of the Middle East region. Canada continues to support the peace and stabilization efforts of the Global Coalition against Daesh and the Global Coalition’s regional partners in Iraq and Syria.

March 30, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced more than $43.6 million in Peace and Stabilization Operations Program funding for 11 projects in Iraq and Syria, at the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group meeting.

This funding is another example of Canada’s commitment to the Global Coalition to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh and advance stability in Iraq, Syria and the region. These projects will support the Global Coalition’s priorities of rehabilitating public infrastructure and delivering essential services. It will also contribute to the clearing of the explosive remnants of war as well as foster local peacebuilding efforts to support the reintegration of internally displaced peoples.

Through its diplomatic engagement, military contribution and peace and stabilization operations programming, Canada contributes to all 5 lines of the Global Coalition’s efforts, which include: the military campaign against Daesh, preventing the flow of foreign terrorist fighters across borders, tackling Daesh’s financing and its economic infrastructure, supporting the stabilization of areas liberated from Daesh and countering its propaganda.

Canada also knows that providing humanitarian assistance in the region is essential to help alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable. Today, at the Brussels V Conference on Syria, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced $49.5 million in new funding for humanitarian assistance in the Middle East.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) continues to support the Global Coalition through Operation IMPACT, Canada’s military contribution in support of stability in the Middle East. The CAF also contributes to NATO Mission Iraq and conducts bilateral activities in Jordan and Lebanon as part of its contributions to the Global Coalition.

“While Daesh has been militarily defeated through the efforts of the Global Coalition, it continues to pose an insurgent threat. We are committed to working with our allies and partners to help address the persisting underlying conditions that gave rise to Daesh. By working to address them, we can help build a more stable and secure region and put all efforts toward lasting peace and prosperity for the Iraqi and Syrian peoples.”

– Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs