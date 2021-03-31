Hong Kong – Appointment of members to Fight Crime Committee

Appointment of members to Fight Crime Committee ***********************************************



The Government announced today (March 31) the appointment of Mr Roland Wong Ka-yeung, Mr Wong Wing-lik and Ms Cecilia Ho Chung-chee as members to the Fight Crime Committee. Mr Roland Wong and Mr Wong Wing-lik are appointed under the Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth. Their appointments are from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Ms Ho’s appointment is from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2023.

The Chief Secretary for Administration and Chairman of the Fight Crime Committee, Mr Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, welcomed the new appointments. He also thanked the outgoing member, Ms Alexandra Lo Dak-wai, for her valuable contribution to the work of the Committee during her term of service.

The Fight Crime Committee is responsible for drawing up plans to reduce crime, co-ordinating efforts in fighting crime and monitoring the results, and determining ways in which the public can be encouraged to contribute to the fight against crime.