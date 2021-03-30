Hong Kong – Global Positioning System tracker pilot scheme for cattle concluded

Global Positioning System tracker pilot scheme for cattle concluded *******************************************************************



A spokesman for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) today (March 30) announced that the pilot scheme for a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker for cattle concluded today. AFCD staff removed the collar with a GPS tracker from the cow concerned this morning.



“The pilot scheme was a joint effort between the AFCD and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) for the use of Internet of Things technology to detect the location of cattle in suburban areas. The scheme aimed to help the AFCD to conduct a survey on the population and distribution of cattle and understand their movement patterns and places of stay so as to formulate relevant measures to reduce cattle-related traffic accidents and safeguard the safety and welfare of cattle,” the spokesman said.



Under the pilot scheme, a collar with a GPS tracker was attached to a cow living in the Sai Kung Country Park area in early March. The cow tried on the collar in an operation centre of the AFCD for a certain period of time for it to get used to the device. The cow was returned to the country park for the running of the pilot scheme.



Over the period, useful data has been collected through the GPS tracker for analysis. Therefore, the scheme was completed and the tracking collar was then removed from the cow.



According to on-site inspections during these days, the cow concerned did not show any signs of discomfort. Swallowing and breathing have not been affected. The AFCD will keep inspecting the cow regularly to make sure it is healthy.

