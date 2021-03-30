Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement regarding COVID-19 response infrastructure for Halifax with the Honorable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, and the Honourable Geoff Regan, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sydney—Whitney Pier.
Halifax, Nova Scotia, March 29, 2021–Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement regarding COVID-19 response infrastructure for Halifax with the Honorable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, and the Honourable Geoff Regan, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sydney—Whitney Pier.
Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is mandatory.
Date: March 30, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m. ADT
Location: Park West School
206 Langbrae Drive
Halifax, Nova Scotia
To adhere to public health measures, the announcement will take place outdoors.
Chantalle Aubertin
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-941-0660
Chantalle.Aubertin@canada.ca
Violet MacLeod
Nova Scotia Education and Early Childhood Development
Cell: 902-237-7367
Violet.MacLeod@novascotia.ca