Canada – Media Advisory – Halifax, Nova Scotia

Halifax, Nova Scotia, March 29, 2021–Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement regarding COVID-19 response infrastructure for Halifax with the Honorable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, and the Honourable Geoff Regan, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sydney—Whitney Pier.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is mandatory.

Date: March 30, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. ADT

Location: Park West School

206 Langbrae Drive

Halifax, Nova Scotia

To adhere to public health measures, the announcement will take place outdoors.

Chantalle Aubertin

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-941-0660

Chantalle.Aubertin@canada.ca

Violet MacLeod

Nova Scotia Education and Early Childhood Development

Cell: 902-237-7367

Violet.MacLeod@novascotia.ca