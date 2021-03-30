Canada – The Government of Canada, City of Windsor and Canadian Red Cross to announce federal support towards isolation and recovery centre for agri-workers

Media advisory
The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, will join Drew Dilkens, Mayor, City of Windsor, Tanya Elliott, Vice President, Ontario, Canadian Red Cross, and others, to announce continued federal support for the region.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
March 30, 2021
Time
1:15 PM (EDT)
Location
The event will be held on Zoom.
Zoom Link: https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/67624695646
Passcode: 472346
Media Inquiries:
Cole Davidson
Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Health
613-957-0200
Media Relations
Public Health Agency of Canada
613-957-2983
hc.media.sc@canada.ca
Andrew Teliszewsky
City of Windsor
Office of the Mayor
519-990-3035
Canadian Red Cross
Media Contacts
English: 1-877-599-9602