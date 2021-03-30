Canada – The Government of Canada, City of Windsor and Canadian Red Cross to announce federal support towards isolation and recovery centre for agri-workers

Media advisory

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, will join Drew Dilkens, Mayor, City of Windsor, Tanya Elliott, Vice President, Ontario, Canadian Red Cross, and others, to announce continued federal support for the region.

March 29, 2021, WINDSOR, ON – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, will join Drew Dilkens, Mayor, City of Windsor, Tanya Elliott, Vice President, Ontario, Canadian Red Cross, and others, to announce continued federal support for the region.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

March 30, 2021

Time

1:15 PM (EDT)

Location

The event will be held on Zoom.

Zoom Link: https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/67624695646



Passcode: 472346

Media Inquiries:

Cole Davidson



Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu



Minister of Health



613-957-0200

Media Relations



Public Health Agency of Canada



613-957-2983



hc.media.sc@canada.ca

Andrew Teliszewsky



City of Windsor



Office of the Mayor



519-990-3035

Canadian Red Cross



Media Contacts



English: 1-877-599-9602