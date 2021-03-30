Select Page

Canada – The Government of Canada, City of Windsor and Canadian Red Cross to announce federal support towards isolation and recovery centre for agri-workers

Mar 30, 2021 | International

Media advisory

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, will join Drew Dilkens, Mayor, City of Windsor, Tanya Elliott, Vice President, Ontario, Canadian Red Cross, and others, to announce continued federal support for the region.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
March 30, 2021

Time
1:15 PM (EDT)

Location
The event will be held on Zoom.

Zoom Link: https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/67624695646


Passcode: 472346

Media Inquiries:
Cole Davidson


Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu


Minister of Health


613-957-0200

Media Relations


Public Health Agency of Canada


613-957-2983


hc.media.sc@canada.ca

Andrew Teliszewsky


City of Windsor


Office of the Mayor


519-990-3035

Canadian Red Cross


Media Contacts


English: 1-877-599-9602