Hong Kong – Public hospital patients to be no longer charged for intraocular lenses from April

Public hospital patients to be no longer charged for intraocular lenses from April **********************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The Hospital Authority (HA) announced today (March 30) that intraocular lenses for cataract procedures received by Eligible Persons will no longer be separately charged in public hospitals.



“Starting from April 1 this year, Eligible Persons will only need to pay the public charges for ambulatory service or inpatient service when receiving an intraocular lens implantation procedure for cataract treatment,” the HA spokesperson said.



“Intraocular lens implantation has become a well-established technology and a standard treatment for cataracts upon clinical assessment by ophthalmologists in public hospitals. Upon consultation with the Government, the HA decided to cover the provision of basic models of intraocular lenses in the scope of standard public services for Eligible Persons.”



Public hospitals currently charge cataract patients $1,520 separately for the purchase of an intraocular lens as one of the Privately Purchased Medical Items listed in the Gazette.



The HA spokesperson added that private patients and Non-Eligible Persons will continue to pay for the intraocular lenses in accordance with the Gazette.



The new arrangement will be applicable to patients with their intraocular lens implantation procedures scheduled from April 1 onwards. It is estimated that around 20 000 patients will benefit from the new arrangement each year.