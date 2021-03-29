True North Log Homes Attending The 2021 Toronto Cottage Life and Outdoor Living Show

Bracebridge, ON — Evolution and adaptability have been key to True North Log Homes’ success as a company this year. So while the country remains locked down, they are thrilled to take part in the evolution of the tradeshow at the Spring 2021 Virtual Cottage Life and Outdoor Living Show.

“The event will be virtual. But we’re looking forward to making some very real connections with people,” said James Weening, Sales and Design Consultant of True North Log Homes. “We are seeing tremendous demand for log homes in cottage country and all across Canada. We’re excited to answer questions about how to make people’s dream homes a reality.

The Cottage Life and Outdoor Living Show has traditionally been the spring’s must-attend event for cottagers, campers, and those passionate about outdoor living. It never fails to pack sprawling convention centres. However, in the interest of keeping everyone safe, this year’s event will be held virtually from March 26th to the 28th.

True North Log Homes is also finding new ways to reach its customers during the pandemic lockdown, which includes hosting monthly Saturday webinars to cover some of the industry’s trends and the most frequently asked questions from the world of log homes. You can click here to register for the next event.

The True North team is excited to take part in this year’s Cottage Life and Outdoor Living Show, and hopes to see you there!