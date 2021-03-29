Rockford, IL Author Publishes Memoir

Hands within the Battle, a new book by Minnie P. Stewart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

After experiencing and observing many years of visible and invisible racism, Minnie P. Stewart knew she needed to speak the truth. She and her family, like so many others, had been privately holding onto their family history. This memoir is her retelling and reflection on her and her family as they faced racism and oppression and the help they received from others as they themselves strived to serve.

Stewart wrote Hands within the Battle to preserve her family history. It will draw readers in as they learn the secrets of the smiles and the songs on the lips of Black Americans as they battle life’s stumbling blocks. It is a moving witness to the power of love and service to sustain a family through hardship.

About the Author

Minnie P. Stewart was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi. She graduated from Jackson State College in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. She received her first teaching position in 1970 in Waukegan, Illinois. She taught thirty years in Illinois public schools and in her hometown of Jackson from 2000-2003. She received many awards as a teacher, including the Golden Apple Award in 1998, and was named in Who’s Who Among American Teachers in 1996 and 1998.

Stewart is the mother of three adult children and grandmother to two wonderful grandsons. She lives in Rockford, Illinois, with her husband of forty-eight years.

Hands within the Battle is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9422-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.