Driggs, ID Author Publishes Coloring Book

Drawings for the Curious Observer, a new book by Oleta Corry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Drawings for the Curious Observer contains drawings that represent nature and fantasy. Enjoy the intricate artwork by Oleta Corry in times of boredom, inspiration, or thoughtfulness.

About the Author

As a dimensional artist for most of her life, these drawings are just a few of the working ideas behind the projects that have been created over the decades. Now in her 70’s, Oleta is still creating her multimedia pieces for her clients and her own pleasure. It is her hope that this coloring book inspires creativity and brings enjoyment to those that open these pages.

Drawings for the Curious Observer is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $8.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2158-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.