New Jersey Artist and Activist Publishes Second Art Therapy Book

ArtCare: Bridge to Hope, a new book by Laura Brunetti, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

About the Book – “Laura Brunetti’s journey with depression and trauma is shown in how her art from the beginning became a sign of hope and healing. She found that a program she originally implemented for Alzheimer’s patients in a nursing home blossomed into a multifaceted program for all-needs children, seniors not in nursing homes, individuals with brain trauma, and then veterans or anyone suffering from PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder).

ArtCare: Bridge to Hope shows how her journey enabled her to be around many different people during her hospitalizations and through Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.”

About the Author

Brunetti’s travelling art program Caring Canvas, founded over a decade ago, has made her a local celebrity in her native New Jersey. The project was featured in the 2012 and 2013 Russian Heritage Festival highlighting Jewish Russian artists. In a 2013 article about the event, New York Post journalist Erika Prafder wrote, “The Caring Canvas does not discriminate, as they are equally happy to do a workshop with autistic kids or an art therapy session with Alzheimer’s patients.” Caring Canvas has also been featured in publications like the Asbury Park Press and even the Star Ledger.

To learn more about the Caring Canvas and Brunetti’s work, visit on Twitter @TheCaringCanvas and connect with Brunetti on LinkedIn @Laura Brunetti

Laura Brunetti credits her experiences at Ramapo Ridge Psychiatric Hospital at Christian Health Care Center. She was even featured front page in the Ramapo Ridge summer 2019 newsletter and donated a painting to the organization.

A graduate of Monmouth University in Marketing, Brunetti uses her talents to help her community. In addition to her work in art therapy, she has spent 20 years on the Monmouth County Mental Health Foundation Board as a volunteer and is also an artist gallery curator. While she is open to public speaking opportunities, she says, “I don’t care about money or personal recognition. It’s all about walking in the footsteps of Christ.”

ArtCare: Bridge to Hope is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4622-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.