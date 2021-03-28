Drums, PA Author Publishes Children’s Book

Willie the Earthworm, a new book by Jean (Hoffman) Fetchko, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

In this delightful book for children, a young worm is excited to explore the world above ground. He quickly learns that some things are scary  like a robin looking for a snack or a boy seeking fishing bait  but some things are really fun  like a frog who invites him to frolic and play.

About the Author

Jean (Hoffman) Fetchko was born and raised in the small town of Drums, Pennsylvania, where she continues to live today. As a child, she worked on local farms picking potatoes and she now enjoys tending her garden which is where she got the inspiration for Willie.

She spent three years in the Air Force, where she was the first female member of the judo team and met her husband. Later, she was the first female to work at her local post office.

She has one daughter and two granddaughters (Lauren and Jennifer) to whom she is affectionately known as “Chick-a-dee.”

