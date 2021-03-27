Cubico Sustainable Investments joins Global Wind Organisation

Cubico Sustainable Investments (Cubico) has today joined Global Wind Organisation (GWO), accelerating the industry’s global effort to strive towards an injury free working environment.

With around 2.5 GW of wind energy installed and a growing footprint in key markets across Europe, the Americas and Oceania, Cubico will commit to using GWO standards for its workforce where appropriate and will contribute directly to their development going forward.

GWO members like Cubico collaborate to develop and set minimum standards for safety and technical training. The training is delivered by a growing network of more than 380 independent certified training providers in 40+ countries around the world. Over 100,000 people had a valid GWO training record by 31 December 2020.

Steve Drapper, Global Head of Asset Management at Cubico, said: “As an international owner and operator of wind farms which recognises the importance of setting high standards for health and safety training, Cubico is pleased to be taking up GWO membership. We know that the global harmonisation of training adds value and brings simplicity, so we want to work with GWO to raise global health and safety standards.”

Paul Robbins, Chairman of Global Wind Organisation’s Executive Committee and Chief H&S Specialist at Vestas, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Cubico Sustainable Investments to the GWO Family. They are a new member in more ways than one. They are the first asset management business in our group, demonstrating the relevance of GWO’s value proposition to this vital part of the industry. They have rapidly developed as an owner operator with more than 2GW of wind capacity installed and are now able via GWO to positively influence the safety of a diverse workforce in many countries. We look forward to supporting them in reaching our collective goals of creating a safer and more productive workforce in wind.”

About Cubico Sustainable Investments

https://www.cubicoinvest.com/

Founded in May 2015, Cubico Sustainable Investments is a major investor in the renewable energy sector. The company is backed by the resources of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, and PSP Investments, one of Canada’s largest pension investment managers. Cubico’s global portfolio in 12 countries has an installed gross capacity of around 4 GW. Cubico is headquartered in London and has offices in Uxbridge (UK), São Paulo (Brazil), Fortaleza (Brazil), Athens (Greece), Milan (Italy), Stamford (US), Mexico City (Mexico), Madrid (Spain), Bordeaux (France), Sydney (Australia), Montevideo (Uruguay) and Bogotá (Colombia).

About GWO

GWO is a non-profit group of wind turbine owners and wind turbine manufacturers, committed to the creation and adoption of standardized safety training and emergency procedures.

Independent training providers deliver GWO-certified training to technicians and students worldwide. There are currently nine GWO training standards, containing a total of 24 modules. For more information on GWO standards, visit this page.

Training records are created when a GWO standard course is passed and completed by a person. These records are uploaded and stored in the GWO WINDA database, allowing workers to transfer their skills to new employers, reducing frictional costs and eliminating retraining of basic skills.

GWO member companies

Acciona, Avangrid, CGN Wind Power, Cubico Sustainable Investments, Enercon, Envision, Equinor, GE Renewable Energy, Goldwind, Iberdrola, The Nordex Group, Ørsted, RWE Renewables, Shanghai Electric, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SSE, Vattenfall and Vestas.