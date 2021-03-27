Councils, Universities, Schools, Colleges, and Businesses Urged to Release Their Old Tech and Be Part of the Solution, Not the Problem

With rampant digital exclusion ravaging the globe due to the pandemic, SocialBox.Biz is trying to do their part to make a change with their long-standing Laptops for Homeless and Elderly Initiative that helps organisations meet their sustainability goals and civic duties.

”Right now they report that more councils, schools and universities could be releasing their items to local digital inclusion initiatives. They are especially urging schools to release their old tech so that children in need can be helped. It’s about being part of the solution, not the problem.”

They are inviting charities everywhere to take part in their campaign to source outdated and unused laptops. Read more here:

https://therooftop.news/2021/03/23/uni-issues-rallying-call-to-leicester-businesses-to-tackle-digital-exclusion

https://www.socialbox.biz/digital-inclusion-manifesto-socialbox-biz-takes-stand-against-digital-exclusion/

Carolyn Williams of SocialBox.Biz said that many of us probably take for granted our ability to go online to meet friends and loved ones, or do our shopping from the safety of our homes. “We need every organisation to start looking at their procurement policy to help tackle digital isolation. We need their old technology as soon as possible to support those in need.” “If you’re a company, or a larger organisation we need your old laptops and other no longer needed tech now for our long-standing initiative. The pandemic has shone a light on digital poverty and we have a manifesto, which includes eradicating digital poverty by 2030.” Commented Carolyn and the team at SocialBox.Biz.

SocialBox.Biz, a London-based community interest company that takes outdated laptops and rehomes them to those in need with open source software, this week also announced that more charities can now join their campaign for sourcing additional materials to end digital exclusion. They are hoping to impact as many lives as possible.

For more information, visit: https://www.socialbox.biz/join-our-campaign-for-charities/

Everyone deserves access to digital resources. Read our Digital Inclusion Manifesto and take a stand against digital exclusion. https://t.co/VXWfLEiXJk #inclusion pic.twitter.com/jQczmOPXYd — socialboxbiz (@SocialBoxBiz) December 3, 2020

About SocialBox.Biz

SocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.

https://www.socialbox.biz/socialbox-biz-media-pack/

