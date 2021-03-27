VRmagic rebrands to Haag-Streit Simulation

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce VRmagic, manufacturer of VR simulators for medical training, has rebranded its simulator branch to Haag-Streit Simulation.

Having joined the Haag-Streit Group in 2020, the creation of Haag-Streit Simulation will strengthen the corporate brand and expand the product portfolio for medical education and training in ophthalmology.

The Haag-Streit Academy, which is responsible for Haag-Streit UK’s education and training programmes, will become a stronger resource for eye care professionals with this collaboration. In addition to developing high-end virtual reality technology for diagnostic and surgical training, Haag-Streit Simulation has long-lasting experience in developing teaching concepts and integrating simulators into medical educational programs.

Along with harmonising the product branding, marketing activities will be synchronised. Markus Schill, CEO, VRmagic, said, “Sales cooperation with the Haag-Streit distribution network will allow us to offer more efficient customer service on the ground. Haag-Streit subsidiaries in the UK and USA have already begun to implement operational efficiencies, designed to further enhance the customer experience.”

Haag-Streit has exclusive UK distributorship of three Haag-Streit Simulation diagnostic training products; the Eyesi® Slit Lamp, Eyesi® Direct and Eyesi® Indirect.

The Eyesi® Slit Lamp is a high-end diagnostic training system for optometrists and ophthalmologists. Its virtual reality technology is integrated into the original hardware of the Haag-Streit BQ 900 slit lamp model and offers all functions of a real slit lamp. Trainees can examine virtual patients with the biomicroscope, fundoscopy lens, or gonioscopy lens.

The Eyesi® Direct Ophthalmoscope training simulator uses virtual reality to deliver an innovative new way of teaching the diagnostic skill of direct ophthalmoscopy. By looking through the direct ophthalmoscope, students can examine virtual patients of varying age and ethnicity.

The Eyesi® Indirect Ophthalmoscope is an advanced diagnostic training simulator for examinations with an indirect binocular ophthalmoscope. With a head-mounted stereo display, the Eyesi® Indirect Ophthalmoscope provides a realistic and dynamic 3D simulation of eye anatomy and ophthalmoscope optics.

Completing the Haag-Streit Simulation portfolio are the Eyesi® Surgical and the Earsi® Otoscope. Both of these medical simulators are distributed in the UK by Haag-Streit UK’s sister company, John Weiss & Son.

For more information on the Haag-Streit Simulation range of products, please visit https://hsuk.co/HSSimulation, or email hssimulation@haag-streit-uk.com.