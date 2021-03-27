Kathy Q. Hao., of Pasadena, California, is honored by the International Association of Who’s Who as one of America’s Most Influential Attorneys for her impressive achievements within the field of Law

Mrs. Hao began her academic endeavors at California State University, where she attained her Master of Arts in Sociology in 1997. After gaining experience working for the County of Los Angeles, and translator of over 40 films, Mrs. Hao returned to education, gaining a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of West Los Angeles, School of Law in 2006 while working as a registered court interpreter during law school. Following her graduation from law school, she was admitted to the California State Bar in 2006 and has been practicing ever since. Mrs. Hao is licensed to practice in the California Supreme Court, State of Washington, United States Federal District Courts, US Immigration Courts, United States Court of Appeals, 9th Circuit, and United States Court of International Trade.

Immigration and business law have always been the areas Mrs. Hao is passionate about, and she remains committed to helping immigrants gain lawful status to the US, helping foreign businesses to expand their international businesses as well as continuously providing business and legal consultations to many international businesses.

The firm concentrates in Immigration and Business Law and works with clients both domestically and internationally. With offices in Southern California and the State of Washington, Mrs. Hao and her firm are proud to work with organizations of all shapes and sizes, as well as with individuals. In addition to immigration and business law, clients are also represented in cases relating to intellectual property, real estate, personal injury, and family law.

Keen to give back to her profession, Mrs. Hao serves as an adjunct professor of Law at UWLA School of Law and is a Harvard Law School certified mediator. She also remains affiliated with the LACBA International Law Section, Business Law Section, Family Law Section, and Immigration Law Section. In addition to her legal work, Mrs. Hao is licensed to act as a Real Estate Broker in California.

Reflecting on her career to date, Mrs. Hao is proud to have received the Women Making a Difference Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2013. She was also awarded the title of Rising Stars by Super Lawyers, in addition to Top Lawyers of Pasadena and Women of Influence consecutively. One of her proudest achievements is to be honored as one of the 70 outstanding Chinese around the world with her own postage stamp in 2019.