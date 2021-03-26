strEATS Kitchen Driving Franchise Growth in New Markets – Fort Saskatchewan

“strEATS is the perfect type of restaurant to open in challenging times,” said Joe Klassen, founder of strEATS Kitchen. “Our food delivers extremely well; we have an app that makes ordering easy and is far better than Skip or Doordash.”
Calgary-based strEATS Kitchen stands by three simple rules: to provide every guest with a “blow your mind” experience; to always ensure they do everything they can to be environmentally friendly regardless of profits; and to give back however they can to the community and the less fortunate.
On March 15, strEATS Kitchen expands into Fort Saskatchewan with a new fresh-casual restaurant in Westpark Centre North. Free Wi-Fi is an added perk to help manage customer’s mobile data usage. strEATS app is available on Google Play and at the App Store. https://www.facebook.com/streatsfortsask
About strEATS
Calgary-based strEATS is a fresh take on modern day comfort food. Pioneered by Joe Klassen of Joey’s Seafood Restaurants fame, strEATS is a contemporary street-themed atmosphere for trend setting diners with a menu that invigorates the senses. Tacos, Burritos, Bowls and Poutine provide the foundation for a multitude of flavours.
strEATS Fort Sask Kitchen is the 12th strEATS to open and the sixth in Alberta. Tuesday is $2.50 Fish Tuesdays. Thursday is Taco Thursdays – $4 Tacos.
For more information, please contact:
Mr. Michael Llewellyn, Director of Brand Development, strEATS Kitchen, michaell@streats.ca
Mr. Dave Holland, VP of Marketing & Design, strEATS Kitchen, marketing@streats.ca