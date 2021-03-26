Ensight Haynes Whaley Becomes Certified as U.S. Small Business Administration Small Disadvantaged Business

Structural engineering firm Ensight Haynes Whaley (EHW) is now certified under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 8(a) business development program as a Small Disadvantaged Business. This is just one of the minority business certifications the firm received in 2020. Taken together, the certifications held at the local, state, and federal level, along with proven knowledge and expertise, means EHW can serve public sector clients on a full range of project types.Ensight Haynes Whaley holds these current business certifications:

U.S. Small Business Administration – Small Disadvantaged Business (SDBE)

State of Texas – Historically Underutilized Business (HUB)

City of Houston – Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)

City of Houston – Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE)

City of Houston – Hire Houston First Designated Business

Houston METRO – Small Business Enterprise (SBE)

Port of Houston Authority – Small Business Enterprise (SBE)

City of Austin – Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)

Clients of all types have long come to EHW for a commitment to ensure project success. No project is too small or too large; collaboration with IMEG means EHW can scale project teams to meet any structural engineering need, regardless of scope. With this collaborative approach, EHW provides dedicated principal involvement during every project phase.

With the range of certifications EHW now holds, the firm can provide the same standard of service to even more public sector clients. Recently David Carter was named Chief Operating Officer; in this role clients can be assured to have an experienced and dedicated resource to walk with through the public procurement process.

“We’ve built many long-term relationships over the years and know how important technical expertise is to project success,” EHW founder and CEO Mark Lilie, P.E., said. “When we meet with prospects, whether it’s owners or other project team members, we make it clear you get more than expertise. We look at the bigger picture to see everything that is possible within the project. And since we have such deep roots in the private sector, we can help our public sector clients reach new levels of efficiency and explore ways to create value in their projects.”

EHW has offices in Houston and Austin, and has project experience across the nation.

About Ensight Haynes Whaley

