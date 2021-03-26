Critica PPE Announces Addition of US Manufactured 3-Ply Face Masks to Lineup

Critica PPE announced a new addition to their growing line of domestic, US manufactured PPE products. They have arrived at a new agreement with Patriot Medical Devices of Cape Girardeau, Missouri for the exclusive rights to their Platinum Disposable 3-Ply Face Masks.

Patriot Medical Devices, a medical device manufacturer based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri represents the best of the American Heartland spirit. Critica PPE and Patriot Medical Devices both share a common goal and common dedication to US made PPE, and a partnership was natural.

According to Rick Needham, CEO of Patriot Medical Devices, “The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted a significant hole in our nation’s defenses: our reliance on overseas rivals for many of the products we depend on most. And when it became apparent that the PPE shortage crisis was so persistent, we knew we needed to be a part of the solution.”

Mr. Needham went on to say that they knew that “it is critical to our public health and national security that we have domestic production of PPE and medical devices. Since the beginning, the ideal of providing top-quality, American-made PPE and other medical supplies to our nation’s healthcare providers has been our driving force.”

Merle Silver, COO of Critica PPE noted that it was, “this level of commitment that attracted us to Patriot Medical Devices. Even now, news reports tell us that shortages of PPE supplies persist and supply reserves at hospitals, clinics and essential businesses remain at precariously low levels.” He went on to say that as a country, “our current reliance on foreign PPE and other medical products to protect American citizens and essential care workers puts our supply chain and front-line workers at risk.”

Jake Elliot, Director of Sales and Co-Founder at Patriot Medical Devices noted that, “only through domestic supply can we begin to stabilize the medical device supply chain. A stable PPE supply chain can only be achieved by weaning America off its dependence on foreign imports, while at the same time creating manufacturing jobs for our fellow countrymen. We are seizing the opportunity to bring autonomy back to American medical devices and supplies.”

In closing, Carl Feinberg, Critica PPE CEO, said, “as one of the leading advocates for domestic PPE supply chain, Critica PPE is focused on finding innovative US manufacturers of PPE to help solve the current PPE supply crisis. And the addition of this quality, American made product to our line of domestically manufactured PPE products is one more step towards our goal of building a secure and reliable domestic US PPE supply chain for the critical needs that remain even today.”

Critica PPE is a representative for domestic manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment. They are focused on servicing the critical needs and stringent requirements of the health care, first responder, governmental, commercial and industrial sectors that depend upon the highest quality protective gear. To do this Critica PPE have made a commitment to build a secure and reliable domestic, US-based PPE supply chain immune from international entanglements and global supply chain risks and costs. Visit us at: https://criticappe.com

Media Contact: Merle Silver, phone: (844) 924-1010

Patriot Medical Devices, LLC is a medical device manufacturer and seller based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. We proudly manufacture and sell all of our products in the USA. Our team consists of highly motivated, experienced individuals with targeted skillsets within the manufacturing industry. We are moving rapidly to efficiently meet the needs of the market with the goal of becoming a major domestic medical device manufacturer.