CGST Delhi officials arrest man for input tax credit fraud of around Rs 94 crore

The officers of CGST Delhi North Commissionerate upon data analysis and gathering of intelligence zeroed in on Shri Krishan Kumar who was involved in creating and operating fake firms using identification documents of his friends/employees.

As per investigation conducted so far, a total of 5 fake firms namely M/s Shradha Traders, M/s Anshara Impex, M/s Vijeta Enterprises, M/s SM Agencies and M/s Deepasha Sales were created by him for the issuance of goods-less invoices for items like butter/ghee/oil and passed on inadmissible Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs. 94 crore approx.

During the search of his residence incriminating documents like ATM cards, signed cheques, bank documents, stamps of these dummy firms including stamp of the transport company as mentioned in the e-way bills of the fake firms and outer packets/cases of SIM cards of mobile phones used for registration of firms were recovered.

In view of the above Shri Krishan Kumar has thus committed offence specified under Section 132(1)(b) of the CGST Act, 2017. Accordingly, he has been arrested on 25.03.2021 under the provisions of the Section 69(1) of the CGST Act, 2017. He was sent to 14 days judicial custody by the duty Magistrate. Further investigation is under process.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the financial year 2020-21, CGST Delhi Zone has made total of 40 arrests in various cases involving GST evasion amounting to Rs. 5,310 crore.