COVID19 Vaccination-Day 70

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.69 Crore today.
A total of 5,69,57,612 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.
These include 80,66,471 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 51,27,234 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 86,79,307 FLWs (1stdose), 34,96,356 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,57,01,645 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 58,86,599 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.
Total 14,53,172 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Seventieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 13,32,550 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,20,622 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date:26th March,2021
