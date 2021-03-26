Retrofit program new projects and initiative announced at the 6th Retrofit Tech MENA Summit

The 6th Edition of Retrofit Tech MENA Summit was held on 23 – 24 March 2021 at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai, UAE, hosted and strategically endorsed by Etihad ESCO and Dubai Carbon.

The Summit was a great success as speakers delivered world-class presentations and case studies on key topics including energy efficiency, sustainability, and retrofitting. This Summit also proved that events can run in a safe and controlled environment during this time of COVID-19 Pandemic while ensuring people’s safety and allowing businesses to thrive.

The Summit was chaired by Hassan Younes, Co – CEO & Founder, GRFN – Chapter President, ASHRAE Falcon, and spoke on Day two addressing M&V – Measuring the success of your retrofits. He commented, “We can’t measure savings, we measure energy consumption and analyze measurements to determine savings”.

Faisal Al Raisi, Acting Chief Operating Officer of Etihad ESCO provided a keynote presentation announcing their new projects and initiatives retrofit program.

Graeme Sims, Executive Director of RSB Dubai also announced the resolution of Dubai’s Executive Council which was published early this month which creates a regulatory regime for the district cooling sector. It was mentioned that district cooling services can only be provided by those who have authorized by the RSB.

The second day of the Summit was opened with a keynote presentation by Faisal Rashid, Senior Director – Demand Side Management of Dubai Supreme Council. He commented that investing in energy efficiency in buildings costs less than spending capital on the supply side.

Mhairi Main Garcia, Partner, Dentons, and Vice-Chair of the Board of Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) shared the 2021 ESCO preliminary survey results conducted by CEBC and the energy efficiency workgroup. It indicates that KSA and Dubai, UAE are planning to invest approximately AED2.5 Million in the ESCO department in the next 3 years. It also showed that in the UAE, 60% of ESCOs believe the UAE market is going to be good in the next 3 years.

This summit gathered over 400 attendees within two days through an interactive platform designed for all those who are involved in the retrofitting value chain.

This unique and timely event brought together the relevant government bodies, energy efficiency industry experts, developers, consultants, and solution providers.

“I’m glad to meet our valued customers and friends again face to face to be back to normal in Dubai, UAE, considering all Covid-19 precautions. It is truly a different experience and it took a lot of courage to decide on such a live event. I’d like to thank the ACM team for their amazing efforts in organizing this successful and informative Summit under the current situation.” Mohamed Gaber, Market Development Manager – Digitization, ABB

“We see a great crowd, people have been very responsive on things, and we are very excited because after the Covid-19 pandemic started this is the first event we are participating.” Lavannya Radhu Kumar, Sales and Marketing Manager, Terrace UAE Ltd Co LLC

“I was quite surprised and shocked to see Retrofit Summit this year, because again during this pandemic people are not doing a lot of conferences so it’s really good to see ESCO companies again and to get more into the business. The event is a success, people are talking to each other, and this is what we missed last year.” Sandra Bou Madi, Head of Business Development, Taqeef

Solution providers like Sylvania, LG Business Solutions, Grundfos, Armstrong, NuLumenTek, Greencore Solutions, Opple Lighting, Ledvance, Terraco, Nashwan, Facilio, Green Optima, Nordatec, Selena, Cool R, Taqeef, Enova, ABB, Carrier, and Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) all showcased their retrofitting products and solutions to more than 400 professionals in the market.

For further information about the conference, please visit http://www.retrofittechmena.com/

About ACM

Advanced Conferences & Meetings FZ-LLC is a premium business-to-business events company focusing on the dynamic and ever-changing requirements of the MENA region. Our events are highly efficient networking and learning opportunities, bringing senior decision-makers together and providing up-to-the-minute information on industry trends, government initiatives, technological advances, and developments in regulation. As such, they act not only as extremely effective tools for gaining a competitive advantage but also as high-level platforms for change in the industries they serve.

Media Contact