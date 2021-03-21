Canada – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister speaks with provincial and territorial counterparts

Yesterday, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, met virtually with provincial and territorial Finance Ministers. This was the twelfth call chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Deputy Prime Minister began by observing the growing momentum of vaccination rollouts across the country, and reiterated that the federal government is available to help provinces and territories in whatever way it can. The Deputy Prime Minister recognized that getting people vaccinated is central to bringing about a robust recovery that creates jobs.

The Deputy Prime Minister raised the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Staff Report for the 2021 Article IV Consultation from earlier this week that indicates Canada’s “decisive actions and unprecedented fiscal support” are helping to protect jobs while supporting Canadians and businesses.

Finance Ministers discussed how certain sectors continue to be severely affected by the pandemic and acknowledged that federal support has been critical to their economies’ health, including the wage subsidy’s role in preventing the closure of many small businesses. Ministers shared how their vaccination programs are progressing and that, with determination and optimism, they are beginning to plan for the reopening of their economies.

In closing, the Ministers committed to continue working together and staying in close contact.