Canada – Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special illumination for the Journée internationale de la Francophonie

The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up tonight in the colours of the Journée internationale de la Francophonie, from sunset until 10 p.m.

“The Journée internationale de la Francophonie gives us the opportunity to celebrate the French language, which has been part of the identity and cultural richness of Quebec and Canada alike, since its creation. This year, La Francophonie is paying special tribute to Francophone women and their resiliency. To commemorate the event, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit in bright colours.”

—The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities