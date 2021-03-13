Prime Minister Modi’s opening remarks at the first Quadrilateral Leaders’ Virtual Summit

Your Excellencies,

President Biden,

Prime Minister Morrison, and

Prime Minister Suga,

It is good to be among friends!

I thank President Biden for this initiative.

Excellencies,

we are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Our agenda today – covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies – makes the Quad a force for global good.

I see this positive vision as an extension of India’s ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family.

We will work together, closer than ever before, for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Today’s summit meeting shows that Quad has come of age.

It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region.

Thank You.