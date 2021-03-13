India registers a new landmark in COVID19 Vaccination with Highest Single Day Vaccination of More than 20.53 lakh Doses

India recorded a significant milestone in its countrywide COVID19 vaccination drive which started on 16th January, 2021.

More than 20 lakh (20,53,537) vaccine doses were given on Day-56 of the vaccination drive (12th March, 2021) through 30,561 sessions. This is the highest single day vaccine administration so far.

16,39,663 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 4,13,874 HCWs and FLWs received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 12th March, 2021 HCWs FLWs 45 to < 60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 70,504 1,37,745 1,14,621 2,76,129 2,23,856 12,30,682 16,39,663 4,13,874

Cumulative of more than 2.82 Cr (2,82,18,457) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,86,314 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 72,93,575 HCWs (1st dose), 41,94,030 HCWs (2nd dose), 72,35,745 FLWs (1st dose) and 9,48,923 FLWs (2nd Dose), 12,54,468 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 72,91,716 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 72,93,575 41,94,030 72,35,745 9,48,923 12,54,468 72,91,716

8 States constituted 74% of 20,53,537 doses administered in last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh has topped the list with more than 3.3 lakh vaccine doses.

Ten States account for 69% of the second dose vaccinations in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 9.71% (4,99,242) of the total second dose vaccinations in India.

India’s total Active Caseload stands at 2.02 lakh (2,02,022) today. The present active caseload is 1.78% of the total Positive Cases. 24,882 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reported 87.72% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra accounts for 63.57% of India’s total active cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

On the other hand, 20 States/UTs have less than 1,000 Active Cases.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,09,73,260 today. The national Recovery Rate is 96.82%. The gap between total recovered cases and active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,771,238 today.

19,957 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 86.43% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 11,344 newly recovered cases.

140 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 81.43% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (56). Punjab follows with 34 daily deaths. Kerala has reported 14 deaths.

Eighteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Assam, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, D&D and D&N, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, A&N Islands, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.