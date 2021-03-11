Hong Kong – Director of Fire Services fully supports Decision of National People’s Congress on improving electoral system of HKSAR

In response to the National People’s Congress (NPC)’s passage of the Decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) at the fourth session of the 13th NPC, the Director of Fire Services, Mr Joseph Leung, today (March 11) said that, as a member of the HKSAR disciplinary forces, the Fire Services Department (FSD) fully supports the NPC’s Decision to improve the electoral system of the HKSAR to fully implement the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong”, thereby safeguarding the fundamental interests of the nation and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

“I believe that by implementing the improvement of the HKSAR electoral system and the principle of ‘patriots administering Hong Kong’ in an effective and steadfast manner, national sovereignty, safety and development interests can be effectively safeguarded, and the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ can also be accurately implemented, maintaining the long-term prosperity, stability and safety of Hong Kong,” Mr Leung said.

“The FSD will continue to hold fast to our posts, stand united to fully support the HKSAR Government’s governance and fulfil our statutory duties, and strive to protect the lives and property of the public, making Hong Kong a safe place to live and work.”