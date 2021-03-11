Hong Kong – Government Flying Service fully supports National People’s Congress’ Decision on improving electoral system of HKSAR

The 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) has passed the Decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) today (March 11).

The Controller of the Government Flying Service (GFS), Captain Wu Wai-hung, fully supports the decision made by the NPC on implementing the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong” and improving the electoral system of the HKSAR for the interest of its citizens.

To ensure the robust and successful implementation of “one country, two systems”, “patriots administering Hong Kong” is an unfaltering principle and the linchpin in maintaining Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability as well as its healthy development. Captain Wu will lead the GFS to support the HKSAR Government’s lawful administration and the Government’s mission in safeguarding the national sovereignty, security, and development interests, achieving the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.