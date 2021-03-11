Hong Kong – Commissioner of Police fully supports “Decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR”

The fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) today (March 11) passed the decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Decision).



The Commissioner of Police, Mr Tang Ping-keung, expressed his full support for the Decision of the NPC. He said that the Decision to improve the electoral system to implement “patriots administering Hong Kong” is important in ensuring the social stability and development of Hong Kong.



The opposition to the proposed legislative amendments of the Fugitive Offenders Bill in 2019 led to a series of illegal violent incidents. Some lawbreakers advocated “Hong Kong independence” and “self-determination” which undermine national security. As a professional law enforcement department, the Police Force all along perform statutory duties to prevent and combat all acts and activities that endanger national security, including acts of secession, subversion of state power, organising and carrying out terrorist activities, and collusion with foreign forces.



Full implementation of the fundamental principle in the Decision is effective in safeguarding national sovereignty and security, which is beneficial to the long-term stability and safety of Hong Kong.



The Police Force continue to remain dedicated and committed to deliver their service faithfully according to the law. The Force will continue to work with other disciplinary forces to maintain social order and fully co-operate with the HKSAR Government in implementing the Decision.