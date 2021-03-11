Canada – Statement on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, today issued the following statement:

“Two years ago, on March 10, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, claiming the lives of 157 people, including 18 Canadians and many others with ties to Canada.

“On this solemn day, we join the international community in commemorating the loss of all those who died in the crash.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, we offer our heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of the victims.

“On December 23, 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Government of Canada would designate January 8 as an annual national day of remembrance to continue to pay tribute to the victims of air disasters, both at home and abroad, and to acknowledge the profound loss of the victims’ families and loved ones. Together, we will always remember these tragedies, and we will keep those who were lost in our thoughts and in our hearts.”