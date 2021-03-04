Pinterest is empowering women this season through the Pinterest Shop

To celebrate International Womens Day, Pinterest has launched a brand new Pinterest Shop collection featuring 25+ women-founded small businesses and hundreds of products all made, designed or imagined by women.

In addition, for the month of March, Pinterest has created an International Womens Day fund and will match donations from employees to nonprofits helping women succeed like the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the Global Fund for Women. Because when women succeed, we all do.

Working women were disproportionately hit by the COVID economic fallout. Last December, women accounted for 100% of U.S. jobs lost that month. There are even talks of a Shecession. Now, more than ever, they need support.

Supporting small business has always been at our core, and in light of the COVID-19 crisis, this is more important as ever. Over the last year, Pinterest searches for support small business increased by 4.5x¹ as Pinners look for individual makers and companies to shop online.

As a proud first generation American, I have spent my childhood going back and forth to Japan to visit relatives. My language skills are far from perfect, but I can walk down the streets of Harajuku in Tokyo or Soho in NYC and it all feels like home to me. Around the world, working women were the most affected by changes we saw in 2020 and so we launched the International Womens Day Shop as a way to support and show our commitment to small businesses. Pinterest has always been the place to be inspired and discover new brands. We are thrilled to give these women-run businesses a platform to shine. – Aya Kanai, Head of Content and Creator Partnerships, Pinterest.

In this time of crisis, women are also turning to Pinterest to find inspiration on how to navigate change – searches for women supporting women increased by 2x, searches for small business plan increased by 50x and searches for start a business from home increased 4x. Boards created by women for dream jobs have increased by 10x² as they are looking to find new jobs, start a business or shift careers.