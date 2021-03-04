OpenText Delivers Endpoint Detection and Response in the Cloud

OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced OpenText EnCase Endpoint Security is now certified on Microsoft Azure. With OpenText endpoint detection and response (EDR) capability in the cloud, security professionals can identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster.

As organizations shift operations to the cloud, security and investigative teams must keep pace, said OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub. With EnCase Endpoint Security on Microsoft Azure, organizations can comprehensively detect and respond to insider and external threats in the cloud or on premises.

To effectively, monitor, investigate and respond to threats in the cloud, security technology must have brokered access directly with the cloud provider. With OpenText EnCase Endpoint Security on Azure, security teams can:

Identify threats more quickly  With the ability to monitor user and application interactions and identify suspicious behaviors on cloud endpoints, security teams can detect signs of malicious activity more quickly using detection rules aligned to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework.

Complete full incident investigations in the cloud  Complex cyber responses often involve detailed investigations as part of a comprehensive recovery. With EnCase Endpoint security, security teams can more fully investigate evidence of compromise in cloud repositories like file storage and sharing systems.

Respond more completely  Compromised endpoints in the cloud require proper remediation. EnCase Endpoint Security helps organizations to fully reveal and remediate all aspects of a threat to resume operations quickly.

In todays environment, endpoint and cloud security are a top priority for Microsoft and for the enterprise, said Kirk Arthur, Senior Director, Business Development, Worldwide Public Safety & Justice at Microsoft. As more and more customers are accessing and reviewing digital forensic data in the cloud, having tools like OpenTexts EnCase Endpoint Security on Azure provide not only an extra layer of protection to safely and securely do their investigations, but also a means to expedite criminal investigations.

OpenText will showcase the new offering this week during Microsoft Ignite. With the addition of EnCase Endpoint Security, the full suite of OpenText EnCase products is now available on the Azure marketplace for enterprise security, digital investigations, and law enforcement customers. For more information on the OpenText collaboration with Microsoft click here.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com