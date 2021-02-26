Japan – Honda Reports Production, Sales and Export Results in January, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2021.

World Production

– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

Sales in the Japanese Market

– Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.

– Fit was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of January 2021 with sales of 5,889 units.

– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of January 2021 with sales of 16,369 units.

Exports from Japan

– Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.

For more information visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2021/c210225eng.html.