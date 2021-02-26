Japan – Toyota’s Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in January for Fifth Consecutive Month

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2021, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Global Sales

Global sales were up approximately 5 percent year-on-year, driven primarily by sales in China and Japan.

China

The market was solid and sales of the Corolla, Levin, Camry, Avalon, and other models were strong. As a result, sales in China increased by approximately 30 percent year-on-year.

Japan

There was a slight decline in demand in the same month of the previous year due to a consumption tax rate hike, and sales of new models including the Harrier, Yaris, and Raize were strong. As a result, sales in Japan were up approximately 14 percent year-on-year, the fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase.

Global Production

A global production was up approximately 4 percent year-on-year, driven primarily by production in China and North America.

China

Due to strong sales of the Corolla, Levin, Camry, Avalon, and other models, production in China was up approximately 41 percent year-on-year.

North America

Sales of light trucks including the RAV4 and Sequoia as well as the Sienna were strong, and as a result, production in North America was up approximately 2 percent year-on-year.

